Anuel AA Accused Of Assaulting Man In Front Of Child At Waterpark

Anuel AA has been accused of assaulting a man at Volcano Bay in a lawsuit that also claims the incident caused emotional trauma to the victim’s family.

Anuel AA is being sued after a man claimed the Latin trap star beat him down without warning during a visit to Universal Orlando Resort’s Volcano Bay water park, leaving the man hospitalized and his family emotionally scarred.

According to a lawsuit filed in Florida, Fernando Dávila alleges he was “violently attacked and beaten by the defendant (Anuel) who was present as a guest, in an unprovoked incident in a public and accessible area of the park.”

The complaint, filed alongside Dávila’s daughter and her mother, Theresa Castillo, claims the April 25, 2025, altercation caused “bodily harm, disability, disfigurement, mental anguish, hearing loss, hospitalization, medical expenses and aggravated pre-existing conditions.”

The family is also suing Universal Orlando Resort, alleging that the company failed to provide proper security and mishandled the situation. The lawsuit argues the park’s negligence contributed to the severity of the alleged assault.

Dávila’s daughter and Castillo were present during the incident and claim to have suffered “severe emotional trauma” as a result of witnessing the violence.

The victims are seeking both compensatory and punitive damages for physical injuries, emotional distress, medical bills, lost wages and other hardships. They have requested a jury trial.

The incident reportedly occurred while Anuel AA was visiting the park as a regular guest. The court documents emphasize that the confrontation was unrelated to any professional engagement and happened in a public area of the water park.

This lawsuit adds to Anuel’s legal history. In 2016, he was arrested on federal weapons charges after police found multiple firearms and over 150 rounds of ammunition during a raid near. He served a 30-month prison sentence and was released in 2018.