Ari Fletcher Accuses Moneybagg Yo’s BM Of Five-Year Harassment Campaign 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ari Fletcher and the mother of one of Moneybagg Yo’s children traded shots online after a spat over shirt slogans.

Ari Fletcher blasted the mother of one of boyfriend Moneybagg Yo’s children after some subliminal shade that stemmed from shirt slogans.

The drama began when the reality show star posted a selfie on her Instagram Story on Tuesday (May 21). She wore a shirt bearing the slogan: “His ex is my biggest fan.”

It appears one of the rapper’s baby mamas, who goes by Juicy Baby on social media, took offense and posted her own slogan shirt selfie. The message on her shirt read: “tell your boyfriend to stop calling me.”

Fletcher then took to X (formerly Twitter) with a mental health awareness month post, which also ruffled Juicy’s feathers.

“Only thing mental is your fake happy ass,” she penned on her IG Story. She also posted her favorite lyric, a line from Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla’s “Wanna Be,” writing, “He run back to me cause you boring a n####.”

Moneybagg seemingly caught wind of the back and forth and appeared to respond on X. “People be weird,” he wrote before adding. “Aint nobody talkn about me.” He has since deleted his posts.

Nonetheless, Ari Fletcher replied to Moneybagg Yo, blasting Juicy and accusing her of harassing them.

“Don’t say nobody,” she said. “Say your babymama. It’s been 5 years of stalking and harassment. This s### is SO beneath me.”

Fletcher continued, directing her comments at Juicy, urging her to prove her claims. “You on your page promoting fraud and getting child support,” she said. “You live in a f###### air bnb. We call you the cafeteria lady. You was a prostitute that he got pregnant. Nobody is f##### up about him but you.Drop some receipts or leave it on the play ground.”