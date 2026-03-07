Ari Lennox Too Afraid To Call J. Cole & Apologize After Leaving Dreamville Records

Ari Lennox clarifies that marketing failures, not J. Cole, prompted her departure from Dreamville Records after ten years with the label.

Ari Lennox’s decision to walk away from Dreamville Records after a decade reveals the real tension wasn’t with J. Cole but with how the label handled her career trajectory and promotional strategy.

During her recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, the R&B artist opened up about the emotional toll of her exit and the specific marketing failures that prompted her departure.

“I think it was just a really emotional time for me, and I regret it honestly. I feel like I should’ve never taken it to the Internet. I do want to apologize to J. Cole. I sent him a message on Instagram. I sent him a voice note. I’m a little afraid to give him a call but I do apologize,” Lennox shared during the interview.

Her candor about the situation demonstrates her respect for Cole despite the professional split.

The core issue centered on promotional support. When her track “Smoke” was released in 2024, the label provided minimal marketing assistance, leaving Lennox frustrated with the lack of investment in her artistry.

“It was never Cole. Cole was never the issue. I think it was just literally a marketing thing but it is what it is,” she explained, clarifying that her frustration targeted label executives rather than the Dreamville founder himself.

Lennox’s grievances extended beyond a single release. She expressed deeper concerns about institutional support.

“I just wish I had a label that cared, that would want to protect me,” she stated, highlighting the emotional disconnect between artist and label infrastructure.

Her October 2024 Instagram posts detailed frustrations with both Dreamville and Interscope, claiming that the executives failed to understand her artistic vision or to market her effectively.

The split ultimately proved amicable. Lennox performed at the final Dreamville Festival in April 2025 and publicly thanked Cole for his role in launching her career.

She remains signed to Interscope while pursuing independent creative direction. Her new album, Vacancy, marks this fresh chapter, released entirely through Interscope