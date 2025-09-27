A$AP Rocky Labels A$AP Mob “Rebellious Children”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky opened up about his strained ties with A$AP Mob and said he feels overlooked despite years of loyalty and support for the Harlem crew.

A$AP Rocky broke his silence on the state of his relationship with A$AP Mob, admitting he feels overlooked by the crew he once called family.

In a recent interview with Elle, the Harlem-born rapper confirmed the group hasn’t officially disbanded, despite a high-profile legal dispute with former member A$AP Relli, who accused Rocky of firing a gun at him in 2021.

“I ain’t bullshitting. This ain’t no politically correct answer,” Rocky said. “Anybody who used to be my protégés, my friends, my musical band partners, and they don’t f### with me, that’s ’cause they don’t f### with me.”

The 36-year-old artist was acquitted in February of two felony assault charges tied to that incident.

The case had cast a shadow over the future of the collective, which launched in 2006 and helped define a new era of Harlem Hip-Hop.

Rocky made it clear he holds no grudges, adding, “I don’t have animosity toward anybody. I don’t have a reason to. I’m too happy.”

Still, he acknowledged feeling underappreciated for the role he played in the group’s rise.

“I played a father figure for a lot of these guys despite us being close in age,” he said. “It’s different when people are sleeping on your floor, your couch, your bed. When you’ve got 13 people living in a one-bedroom apartment, and you just got money — especially when you don’t have to. So I look at it as my children just being rebellious.”

Rocky emphasized he isn’t trying to portray himself as a victim. “I really do sleep well at night, because I know I’m not trying to do anybody dirty. I just want everybody to be together.”

The Elle interview arrives months after the rapper’s legal victory and amid speculation about the status of the Mob.

The group, known for launching the careers of A$AP Ferg, A$AP Nast and the late A$AP Yams, has seen its members drift apart in recent years.

A$AP Mob was founded in Harlem in 2006 and became a defining force in Hip-Hop throughout the 2010s.