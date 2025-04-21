A$AP Rocky’s Viral Met Gala Clip Gets Surprising Update

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky addressed a viral moment and offered a direct apology after footage resurfaced of him using a woman’s shoulder to leap over a barricade outside The Carlyle Hotel ahead of the 2023 Met Gala in New York City.

The Hip-Hop artist revisited the incident during Vogue’s Life in Looks video series. In the clip, Rocky explained he was rushing to avoid being late for fashion’s biggest night.

“I was gonna be late for the Met Gala,” he said. “I was trying to get in my room, and this poor young little lady, man, I didn’t even know that I messed up her glasses.”

The moment, captured on video, showed A$AP Rocky pushing through a crowd and stepping on a fan’s shoulder to scale the barricade. The move knocked the woman’s glasses out of place and quickly made the rounds online.

“Again, I apologize. I’m so sorry. I ain’t mean to do that, sweetheart. My fault,” the 36-year-old said in the video.

The woman involved later posted a selfie on X, writing, “A$AP Rocky just literally jumped over me.”

Rocky replied directly to her post, saying, “LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART.”

She later joked about the interaction, saying, “I’m printing this on a T-shirt,” and added, “Why is A$AP now oomf (one of my friends)?” after discovering the rapper had followed her account.

Rocky attended the 2023 Met Gala with longtime partner Rihanna. He’s set to co-chair the 2025 Met Gala alongside Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour.

The event, tied to The Costume Institute’s upcoming exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, is scheduled for May 5.