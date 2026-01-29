A$AP Rocky Says He’s Running For NYC Mayor: “I’m Dead Serious”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky announced his serious intentions to run for NYC mayor, saying ‘Mayor Mayers’ rolls off the tongue perfectly.

A$AP Rocky dropped a political bombshell that’s got New York talking.

The Harlem rapper made it crystal clear he’s eyeing the mayor’s office with dead serious intentions.

“I should be the mayor,” Rocky declared during a recent interview with Esquire. “Rakim Mayers, you see my last name is Mayers, plural like ‘Mayor Mayers’… just rolls off the tongue. Right now, ‘Mr. Mayers,’ in a second I’m going to be ‘Mayor Mayers.'”

The 36-year-old artist didn’t mince words about his political timeline either.

“When I’m mayor of New York City, not ‘if,'” he emphasized, showing the confidence that’s made him a Hip-Hop icon.

Rocky’s mayoral dreams put him in line to join a growing movement of Hip-Hop artists entering politics.

He wouldn’t be the first rapper to lead a major American city if his political ambitions come true.

Zohran Mamdani already made history as New York City’s first Hip-Hop mayor. The democratic socialist politician performed under the name Young Cardamom before trading his microphone for a mayoral chain.

Mamdani’s multilingual rap career included tracks about his grandmother and spice, proving Hip-Hop’s diverse voices can translate into political leadership.

Detroit has its own Hip-Hop political legacy through former mayor Kwame Kilpatrick. The Motor City leader embraced rap culture during his time in office from 2002 to 2008.

Kilpatrick used Hip-Hop aesthetics and messaging to connect with younger voters, showing how the culture could influence municipal politics decades before Rocky’s announcement.

Meanwhile, Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell continues pushing Hip-Hop’s political boundaries. The 2 Live Crew legend ran for Miami-Dade County mayor and recently announced he’s considering another congressional run in 2026.

Campbell stepped down from his high school football coaching position to focus on potential political campaigns.

“I think I have a great chance of winning,” Campbell said about his congressional aspirations.

The Miami native previously launched a political committee and has been vocal about defending his community through elected office.

Rocky’s political platform focuses on practical New York issues. He called out infrastructure problems like potholes and expensive train fares that burden everyday New Yorkers.

The rapper also criticized current mayor Eric Adams, suggesting new leadership could better serve the city’s diverse population.

“All the decisions and all of these policies that benefit New York City, I can’t wait to assemble,” Rocky explained. “When I’m in office, that’s just gonna be my prerogative and initiative. I’m dead f###### serious.”

The artist’s political ambitions reflect Hip-Hop’s evolution from street culture to mainstream influence. What started as music from marginalized communities now produces legitimate political candidates who understand urban challenges firsthand.

Rocky’s mayoral dreams also connect to his personal growth.

The father of three with Rihanna has transformed from a party-focused rapper to a family man with serious civic interests.