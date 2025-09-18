Ashanti’s “Apple Bottom” Coming To Jeans Thanks To Hubby Nelly

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ashanti joined forces with Nelly’s Apple Bottoms brand after quietly marrying the rapper and welcoming their first child in July 2024.

Ashanti is stepping into the fashion spotlight alongside her husband, Nelly, as the Grammy-winning singer prepares to collaborate with his revived Apple Bottoms denim line, bringing their two-decade-long love story full circle.

The Hip-Hop couple, who quietly tied the knot in December 2023, is now linking up professionally after welcoming their first child together, a son named KK, in July.

Nelly confirmed Ashanti’s involvement with the brand during an interview with PEOPLE, marking a new chapter for the early 2000s fashion label that helped define urban style.

Initially launched in 2003—the same year the pair first met at a Grammy nominations press event—Apple Bottoms became known for embracing curvy silhouettes and pushing forward a message of body confidence before it was a mainstream conversation.

“My fan base that had been showing me unbelievable support all throughout my career, they stood up for Apple Bottoms at that time, where I think just all of the urban fashion was really the fashion at the time,” Nelly told PEOPLE.

He added, “I’m a country boy, man. We like curves. My mama’s got curves, my auntie’s got curves.”

After years of public demand, Nelly relaunched Apple Bottoms in 2024, describing the return as “like reuniting with a long-lost relative.”

The brand has already partnered with rapper Latto for promotional campaigns and remains focused on celebrating body diversity and empowering women through fashion.

Ashanti’s upcoming collaboration with Apple Bottoms hasn’t been fully detailed yet, but her involvement adds a personal and professional layer to the brand’s resurgence.

Known for chart-toppers like “Foolish” and “Always on Time,” the singer continues to balance music success with new ventures in style.

Apple Bottoms, once a staple in Hip-Hop fashion, is now aiming to reclaim its place in the style world—with Ashanti helping to lead the charge.