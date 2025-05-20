Azealia Banks Slams Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Outburst

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Azealia Banks is bashing Megan Thee Stallion after she made an emotional plea to Tory Lanez to leave her alone.

Azealia Banks called out Megan Thee Stallion on Monday (May 19) over her latest outburst aimed at Tory Lanez, accusing the rapper of overreacting and stirring up drama while Lanez remains hospitalized in jail.

The Hip-Hop provocateur took to X, formerly Twitter, to weigh in after Megan Thee Stallion posted a heated TikTok message demanding Lanez “leave me alone.”

Banks questioned the timing and logic behind Megan’s claims, writing, “Sis, Tory is in a jail hospital, probably knocked out on a sedative and pain meds trying to heal. When did HE say anything?”

Banks continued, “HE hasn’t even told his fans he is okay…. The public doesn’t have proof the man is still alive, no photos no word from the family…. Girl, – is that D’EVILS in your head making you spazz like this? If I were you I would caaaalllmmm dowwn. You’re making the block hot. Shhhh @theestallion.”

The commentary came after Megan’s viral TikTok post earlier that day, in which she slammed Lanez and his supporters for resurfacing conspiracy theories about the 2020 shooting.

“Ain’t no new f###### evidence,” she said. “Yall been saying the same s### for years TORY PLEASE LEAVE ME ALONE you a f###### demon. I’m off this silly ass internet sht, BYE.” She doubled down, adding, “HE KNOWS HE DID THAT S###.”

Tory Lanez’s Attorneys Alleged Kelsey Harris Shot Megan Thee Stallion

Megan’s frustration followed a press conference by Lanez’s legal team, who claimed Kelsey Harris’ former bodyguard overheard Harris confess to firing the gun.

Lanez’s attorneys argued he only tried to stop her. Megan and her legal team rejected that narrative, maintaining that the court’s decision was final.

Meanwhile, Megan is still locked in a separate legal battle with blogger Milagro Gramz, whom she sued in October 2024 for defamation, cyberstalking and distributing deepfake pornography. Gramz recently lost her local attorney, Michael A. Pancier, due to unpaid fees and “irreconcilable differences,” though she remains represented by Michael Hayden and Unite the People, Inc.—the same nonprofit backing Lanez’s defense.

Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence after being convicted in 2023 for shooting Megan in July 2020.