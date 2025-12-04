Bad Bunny Named Spotify’s Top Artist Of 2025, MAGA Can’t Handle The News

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bad Bunny dominated Spotify’s 2025 Wrapped with over 19.8 billion streams and topped both the global artist and album charts.

Bad Bunny dominated Spotify’s 2025 Wrapped campaign by clinching the title of the platform’s most-streamed global artist, racking up more than 19.8 billion plays and cementing his place at the top of the music world.

The Puerto Rican hitmaker, born Benito Martínez Ocasio, led the year-end rankings released Wednesday by Spotify, which unveiled its annual breakdown of listener activity across the globe.

This marks the fourth time he’s claimed the crown, having previously led in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Alongside his artist win, Bad Bunny also secured the top spot on Spotify’s global albums chart with his 2025 project DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS. His 2022 album Un Verano Sin Ti still held strong, landing at No. 10.

Trailing behind him in the global artist rankings were Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Drake and Billie Eilish, who each maintained massive streaming numbers throughout the year.

On the global songs chart, Bad Bunny’s track DtMF came in at No. 5. The top spot went to Die With a Smile, a collaboration between Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, which surpassed 1.7 billion streams.

Other high-performing singles included Eilish’s Birds of a Feather, APT. by Rosé and Mars, and Ordinary by Alex Warren.

Spotify also revealed the top five global albums of the year. Following Bad Bunny’s DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS were the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft, SZA’s SOS Deluxe: and Lana and Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet. The latter three were all released in 2024.

Podcast listeners kept their habits steady. The Joe Rogan Experience held onto its title as Spotify’s top global podcast for the sixth straight year.

Regionally, listening patterns showed sharp contrasts.

In the United States, Swift topped the artist chart, with Bad Bunny landing in fifth.

The most-streamed song was Luther by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, while Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem took the album crown.

In the United Kingdom, Swift also led the artist rankings. Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet and Warren’s Ordinary were the most-played albums and songs, respectively.

Spotify users can now access their personalized Wrapped summaries beginning Wednesday, December 3.

