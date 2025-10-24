Bad Bunny Stuns Miami With 11 Wins At Latin Billboard Music Awards As Super Bowl Drama Looms

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bad Bunny earned Top Latin Artist of the 21st Century at the 2025 Latin Billboard Music Awards and picked up 11 trophies, including Artist of the Year.

Bad Bunny claimed the spotlight in Miami Thursday night as he was crowned Top Latin Artist of the 21st Century at the 2025 Latin Billboard Music Awards and walked away with 11 trophies, including Artist of the Year and Top Latin Album for Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

The Puerto Rican megastar accepted the career-defining award from none other than Rita Moreno, the 91-year-old Hollywood legend who received a standing ovation before delivering a powerful speech in Spanish.

“When I started my career, being Latino in the United States meant facing barriers. Opportunities were few, almost non-existent, and every small step forward was a victory,” Moreno said. “I see an artist who brings the world to Latin culture with the same strength and passion that kept me going and allowed me to never give up.”

Bad Bunny, 31, danced his way to the stage as the crowd erupted, then embraced Moreno before delivering an emotional acceptance speech.

“For me, it’s an honour to receive this award from your hands. I respect you and admire you so much. Every time I hear other artists speak as you did of me, it tells me that doing things from a good place and with your heart, it’s always the best decision,” he said. “I know how much I have worked, and not just me, but my whole team. At the same time, I’m 100 per cent aware that any one of my colleagues could have been given this award.”

The ceremony, held at the James L. Knight Center, also saw Karol G take home six awards, including Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female. Shakira earned Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo.

The event marked a major milestone for Bad Bunny, whose influence on Latin music continues to grow.