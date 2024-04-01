Bandman Kevo Mourns Son’s Shooting Death As Police Seek Help In Investigation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bandman Kevo’s son Kevian Rice was shot and killed in an incident presumed to be linked to an online marketplace transaction.

Bandman Kevo experienced a terrible loss on Easter Sunday (March 31). Kevian Rice, the rapper’s teen son, was shot and killed in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

“Rip Kevian,” Bandman Kevo wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) along with similar messages on Instagram Stories.

According to Kalamazoo’s Public Safety Department, police responded to a report of a man being shot and a vehicle fleeing the scene on Sunday afternoon. Officers found a firearm and Rice suffering from apparent gunshot wounds once they arrived. The 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators believed the deadly incident was related to an online marketplace transaction. No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. The vehicle that fled the scene was “located at an area hospital with two subjects seeking medical treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds,” per Kalamazoo Public Safety.

Police said no further details would be released on Monday (April 1). They sought the public’s help in the open investigation.

“We are asking anyone with information about this incident involving gun violence or any other criminal activity to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139 to speak with a Detective,” Kalamazoo authorities said. “Information can also be provided anonymously through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100, the ‘P3Tips’ app, or online at www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com.”

Bandman Kevo hinted at offering money to anyone with information about his son’s shooting death. He posted a message with a money bag emoji, asking for help on Instagram Stories.

“Anybody in Kalamazoo know anything about my son death dm me now,” he wrote.

Bandman Kevo said he struggled to get in contact with Rice’s mother following the teen’s death. Bandman Kevo told one outlet he financially supported his son, but he was unsure if Rice’s mother ever used the money to “create financial stability for them.”