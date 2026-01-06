Battle Rap Icon Tsu Surf Set To Be Freed After RICO Conviction

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Newark battle rapper Tsu Surf is scheduled for release from federal prison on February 16, 2026, following his 2023 RICO conviction and sentencing.

Tsu Surf is scheduled for release from federal prison on February 16, 2026, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records.

The Newark battle rapper, born Rahjon Cox, has been serving a five-year federal sentence after pleading guilty to racketeering conspiracy and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

His scheduled release date represents the culmination of a legal saga that began with a 2022 RICO indictment targeting alleged members of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips.

Surf was sentenced in 2023 by U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton. The judge also imposed three years of supervised release and a $15,000 fine as part of his punishment. The charges stemmed from prosecutors’ allegations that Surf was an active member of the Silverbacc Gorillas (SBG) set within the larger Crips organization.

Originally, federal prosecutors sought up to 30 years in prison, 20 for racketeering conspiracy and 10 for the firearm charge, along with a combined $500,000 in fines.

However, Surf’s April 2023 guilty plea during a virtual hearing significantly reduced his potential sentencing exposure. By admitting to both the racketeering conspiracy and firearm possession charges, he avoided the possibility of decades behind bars.

The battle rap legend built his reputation through lyrical dexterity and memorable performances, establishing himself as one of the scene’s most respected competitors. His legal troubles created uncertainty about his future in the culture that made him famous.

While February 16, 2026, is his official release date, federal inmates may be released earlier through good-behavior credits or placement in halfway houses.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons maintains discretion over such decisions based on individual circumstances and institutional conduct.