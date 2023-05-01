Bebe Rexha Explains Why She Slid Into Snoop Dogg’s DM’s

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bebe Rexha was all up in Snoop Dogg’s DM’s, but she was hitting up for a particular reason. Read more!

Bebe Rexha slid into Snoop Dogg’s DMs to ask him to collaborate on a song with her.

During a recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the TV host asked the “Meant to Be” singer how she got the legendary rapper to feature on her new track Satellite.

Accordingly, Bebe recalled how she simply sent Snoop a request via Instagram.

“I feel like you always have to hustle to make things happen yourself sometimes. So, I went on Instagram and was like, ‘Let me just send him a message.’ I said, ‘Hey, I have a song, I’d love to send it to you. If you like it, I’d love for you to rap on it, do your thing, if not (that’s O.K. too).’ And he called me the next morning at 7 am with a (marijuana) blunt in his mouth, and he smoked and like blew his smoke to the phone and was like, ‘Check your email.’ And I was like, ‘WHAT!'”

Bebe released her self-titled third studio album last month, with the project also featuring appearances from David Guetta and Dolly Parton.

Yet, the star insisted Satellite remains her top song at the moment. “It was one of my favorite songs on the album,” the 33-year-old smiled.