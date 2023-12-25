Beyoncé Tragedy: Childhood Home Engulfed in Flames on Christmas Day

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The childhood home of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter in Houston was engulfed in flames early Christmas morning.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the emergency call at around 2:07 a.m. at the residence located in the 2410 block of Rosedale Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered the two-story house engulfed in flames, prompting an aggressive response to the inferno.

The intensity of the fire necessitated firefighters to cut into the roof to clear the attic.

Fortunately, the couple residing in the home, along with their two small children, had self-evacuated before the arrival of the fire department, ensuring no injuries were reported.

“They did a great job. I’m going to say in less than 10 minutes, we had a really good grip on this fire,” District Chief Justin Barnes told Channel 13 ABC News.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and further details are awaited.

The Houston Fire Department has not released any further information regarding the damage to the property or the potential cause of the fire.

The house, known for its connection to the early childhood of Beyoncé, has been a point of interest for fans of the artist.

This incident has drawn significant attention, not only due to its connection to Beyoncé but also because of the timing on Christmas Day.