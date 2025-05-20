Beyoncé Fans Rip President Trump Over Call To Investigate Singer

Beyoncé fans are coming for President Donald Trump after he ignited a social media firestorm Monday (May 19) by demanding a federal probe into the singer.
President Trump called for investigations into Beyoncé’s appearance at campaign events supporting former Vice President Kamala Harris.
The president also said Harris made “illegal campaign contributions” by allegedly paying the music icon $11 million for her involvement.
In a series of all-caps posts, President Trump asked, “HOW MUCH DID CROOKED ‘PHONEY’ KAMALA PAY BEYONCÉ AND SPRINGSTEEN, AND OPRAH, AND BONO, AND ALL THE REST, TO SHOW UP AND SUPPORT HER?”
President Trump offered no proof to back his claims but insisted Harris used celebrity appearances to “artificially build up her sparse crowds” and called the tactic a “corrupt & unlawful way to capitalize on a broken system.”
He also took a personal jab at Bruce Springsteen, calling him a “dried out prune of a rocker” and telling him to “KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT” after the singer labeled the President “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous” during a concert.
The backlash from Beyoncé’s loyal supporters, known as the Beyhive, was immediate and relentless.
One user wrote, “Trump left his first term in utter disaster. Historic levels of American Death, Debt, and Dependency, but somehow you want to trust the proven loser to somehow be extraordinary He’s more focused on investigating Beyoncé and Springsteen.”
Another added, “Donald Trump wants you talking about investigating Beyoncé so he can cut healthcare for 13.7 million Americans. Don’t let him get away with it.”
The accusations didn’t stop with Beyoncé and Springsteen. President Trump also named Oprah Winfrey and Bono in his rant, demanding to know if they were paid for their support of Harris.
He claimed candidates “aren’t allowed to pay for endorsements,” suggesting Harris may have funneled payments under the guise of “paying for entertainment.”
No evidence has been presented to support any of President Trump’s allegations, and Harris’ campaign has not responded to the accusations.
The Beyhive, however, made their stance clear.
“I’ve cackled hard cause he truly & entirely hasn’t grasp the power that woman holds cause by the time he’s done he’ll be on his crutches,” one user posted.