Beyoncé Fans Rip President Trump Over Call To Investigate Singer

Beyoncé became the center of a political storm after President Trump demanded she be investigated for her support of Kamala Harris, sparking swift backlash online.

Beyoncé fans are coming for President Donald Trump after he ignited a social media firestorm Monday (May 19) by demanding a federal probe into the singer.

President Trump called for investigations into Beyoncé’s appearance at campaign events supporting former Vice President Kamala Harris.

The president also said Harris made “illegal campaign contributions” by allegedly paying the music icon $11 million for her involvement.

In a series of all-caps posts, President Trump asked, “HOW MUCH DID CROOKED ‘PHONEY’ KAMALA PAY BEYONCÉ AND SPRINGSTEEN, AND OPRAH, AND BONO, AND ALL THE REST, TO SHOW UP AND SUPPORT HER?”

President Trump offered no proof to back his claims but insisted Harris used celebrity appearances to “artificially build up her sparse crowds” and called the tactic a “corrupt & unlawful way to capitalize on a broken system.”

He also took a personal jab at Bruce Springsteen, calling him a “dried out prune of a rocker” and telling him to “KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT” after the singer labeled the President “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous” during a concert.

The backlash from Beyoncé’s loyal supporters, known as the Beyhive, was immediate and relentless.

One user wrote, “Trump left his first term in utter disaster. Historic levels of American Death, Debt, and Dependency, but somehow you want to trust the proven loser to somehow be extraordinary He’s more focused on investigating Beyoncé and Springsteen.”

Another added, “Donald Trump wants you talking about investigating Beyoncé so he can cut healthcare for 13.7 million Americans. Don’t let him get away with it.”

The accusations didn’t stop with Beyoncé and Springsteen. President Trump also named Oprah Winfrey and Bono in his rant, demanding to know if they were paid for their support of Harris.

He claimed candidates “aren’t allowed to pay for endorsements,” suggesting Harris may have funneled payments under the guise of “paying for entertainment.”

No evidence has been presented to support any of President Trump’s allegations, and Harris’ campaign has not responded to the accusations.

The Beyhive, however, made their stance clear.

“I’ve cackled hard cause he truly & entirely hasn’t grasp the power that woman holds cause by the time he’s done he’ll be on his crutches,” one user posted.

Trump is truing to get Beyonce arrested IT IS OVER FOR THIS CLOWN. HE WON'T SURVIVE. — X-Gen (@GenHabs3) May 20, 2025

Trump wants to know how much Bruce Springsteen and Beyoncé got paid to endorse Kamala Harris. Fine.



What I want to know is how much Elon Musk got paid for his endorsement of Trump! — A Anthony 🇺🇸 (@AramAnthony) May 20, 2025

WOW A JEALOUS IDIOTIC PERSON IS DJT. SO JEALOUS BECAUSE SHE MAY HAVE MORE MONEY AND CLASS THAN HE HAS. HE WANTS TO BE THE ONE THAT NO-ONE CAN OUT DO.



Donald Trump Plans to Investigate Beyoncé’s Alleged $11 Million Kamala Harris Endorsement https://t.co/2rblNpLdo6 via @enews — Clair Helm (@HelmClair) May 20, 2025

Trump didn't even acknowledge the people who died or were injured in these storms. In his defense he was super mad at Taylor Swift Bruce Springsteen and Beyonce at the time. pic.twitter.com/V91VJeZytZ — Koreen (@Koreen68) May 20, 2025

“I trust…”



Trump left his first term in utter disaster. Historic levels of American Death, Debt, and Dependency, but somehow you want to trust the proven loser to somehow be extraordinary.



He’s more focused on investigating Beyoncé and Springsteen. — Clay Hesketh (@clay_hesketh) May 20, 2025

MAGA are proof that there are people who exist that have ZERO ability to think rationally, coherently, or intelligently.

Trump: Stage 9 cancer? Seriously 9?

Tayler Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Beyonce virtually LIVE rent free in the POTUS's brain.

And all the MAGA sheep fall in line — Debisuz2 (@debisuz2) May 20, 2025

No, Beyoncé was not paid $11 million by Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign. Meanwhile, Trump raised hundreds of millions off lies about a “stolen” election and spent it on legal bills and golden sneakers.



If you’re looking for election scams, Don… try a mirror. — Anonymous Smears (@Spookwhosatby) May 20, 2025

"Trump Threatens to Prosecute Beyoncé and Three Other Major Stars'!

AWWWWW!

POOR, LITTLE MAFIADONALD CAN'T TAKE A LITTLE CRITICISM WITHOUT THROWING A "HISSY FIT"!

POOR BABY! — TALES BY THE CAT BOX (@Pendulum13) May 20, 2025

Poor excuse of a president can’t find the time to actually work for the American people. Too busy fighting with Springsteen and Taylor Swift. Now Beyoncé and Oprah. Trump is a joke. — Jules78 (@julesrn9483) May 20, 2025

Beyoncé & Kamala are friends. Trump jealous because these celebrities care nothing about his jealous orange ass. We get Beyoncé Bono & Oprah. Disgraceful Cult MAGAs get Kid Rock & criminal rappers how much you paid them bc they broke as hell 😂😂😂 — Infiniti_Lover1970 (@DominicSwain4) May 20, 2025

Good thing Trump is after the real criminals as in Taylor Swift, Springsteen, Oprah, Beyonce. U have 2 ask yourself, what did his mother do 2 him as a child to F him up this badly? Anyone know? I think he has some serious mental issues he'll never expose 2 us. IMHO, of course. — iarephine (@iarephine) May 20, 2025