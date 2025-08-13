Beyoncé Snags First Emmy For Netflix’s ‘Beyoncé Bowl’ After 10 Nominations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé earned her first Emmy win for “Beyoncé Bowl” after a decade of nominations, moving one step closer to EGOT status.

Beyoncé finally clinched her first Emmy win Tuesday (August 12) for the Netflix special “Beyoncé Bowl,” a Western-inspired halftime spectacle that aired during the 2024 NFL Christmas Day matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

The award, for Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming, was shared with her creative team, including costume designers Shiona Turini, Erica Rice and Molly Peters, costume supervisor Chelsea Staebell and workroom head Timothy White.

The “Beyoncé Bowl” performance featured tracks from her country album “Cowboy Carter.”

The special included appearances by her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Post Malone and Shaboozey. The show was Netflix’s first-ever live-streamed NFL halftime event and paid homage to Texas rodeo culture and Black Southern and Western history.

More than 500 performers took part, including dancers, cultural figures and a full African-American marching band.

The performance helped the game draw 27 million viewers at its peak, making it the most-watched NFL game since 2001. Within 10 days of release, Netflix reported over 50 million additional streams of the special.

Despite being nominated 10 times in the past, this marks Beyoncé’s first Emmy win.

With 35 Grammy Awards already in her collection, she now stands halfway to EGOT status—needing only an Oscar and a Tony to complete the elite quartet.

She’s also in the running for two more Emmys in 2025: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, both for “Beyoncé Bowl.”

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be held in early September 2025, followed by the Primetime Emmy Awards later that month.