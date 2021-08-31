Beyoncé Springs Into Action To Help Hurricane Ida Victims

Beyoncé has sprung into action to help the survivors of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana, through her BeyGOOD foundation!

Beyonce is helping celebrity chef Jose Andres feed people affected by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

The singer took to her BeyGOOD foundation’s Twitter account on Monday (August 30) and revealed she is helping fund the efforts of World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit organization that provides meals in the wake of natural disasters.

“We partnered with @wckitchen during the height of the pandemic & they have not stopped supporting communities where there is food insecurity. They are now providing 100k meals to those in Louisiana affected by Hurricane Ida. Visit http://wck.org to support their efforts.”

The nonprofit was founded in 2010 by the Spanish-born Andres to help feed Haitians after a devastating earthquake.

Beyonce created her charity in 2013 and has partnered with several other groups across the United States.

In 2017, she launched a chapter in her native Houston, Texas, to help residents affected by Hurricane Harvey, working in conjunction with Bread of Life and the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

Earlier on Monday, she tweeted out her support for Trae tha Truth’s Houston-based Relief Gang, who were in Louisiana to help with post-hurricane rescue and recovery efforts.

On Sunday, the day the Category 4 Hurricane made landfall in Louisiana and neighboring states.

Bey tweeted: “Praying for all those affected by Hurricane Ida and the families that have evacuated to my hometown Houston… we are working again with @breadoflifehtx in Houston to help evacuated families.”