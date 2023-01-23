Beyoncé Performs At Dubai Concert But Blue Ivy Steals The Show

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé brought out a very special guest during her performance in Dubai over the weekend day her daughter with Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter!

Beyoncé performed with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter at a dazzling concert in Dubai over the weekend.

To celebrate the opening of the brand-new resort, Atlantis The Royal, on Saturday, the superstar took to the stage for her first live show since 2018.

Beyoncé opened the gig with a rendition of Etta James’s “At Last” before she treated the star-studded audience to some of her biggest hits, including Halo and Crazy in Love.

Partway through the concert, she was also joined by her and husband JAY-Z’s eldest child, Blue Ivy, for a performance of “Brown Skin Girl,” which was originally recorded for her 2019 soundtrack album The Lion King: The Gift.

The 11-year-old showed off her dance skills and “nailed the choreography.”

At the conclusion of the song, Blue Ivy hugged her mum and blew kisses to the crowd “like a pro” before exiting the stage.

In addition to Beyoncé and her family, the event drew in numerous celebrities, including Kendall Jenner, Rebel Wilson, Ellen Pompeo, and Letitia Wright.