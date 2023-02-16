Bia Accused Of Biting Ice Spice’s Sound

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “Whole Lotta Money” hitmaker has social media users questioning her upcoming track.

Bronx-raised newcomer Ice Spice is one of the hottest rappers at the moment. Fellow East Coast rapper Bia has been grinding on the music scene for several years.

This week saw Bia share a nearly 1-minute snippet of an upcoming song to her TikTok page. Many commenters accused the Massachusetts native of copying Ice Spice’s sound for the teased track.

“I literally would think this was Ice Spice if I heard it,” wrote one TikTok user in Bia’s comment section. Another person posted, “Ice Spice has kids?” Other people suggested Bia recruit Ice Spice as a feature.

Bia’s For Certain EP peaked at #64 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2021. That project hosts both the original “Whole Lotta Money” track as well as the remix version with Hip Hop legend Nicki Minaj.

“Whole Lotta Money” (#16) became a Top 20 entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Bia also made it onto the Hot 100 thanks to “Best On Earth” with Russ (#46) and “London” with J. Cole (#62).

Bia appeared on Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” along with JT, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Maliibu Miitch. Additionally, her catalog includes records with Lil Durk, G Herbo, J Balvin, David Guetta, and more.

Ice Spice’s “Munch (Feelin’ U)” single went viral in 2022. She dropped the Like..? EP in January. Her “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” collaboration with PinkPantheress has become a streaming hit since its release earlier this month.