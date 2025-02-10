Bianca Censori Pledges “Allegiance” To Israel After Kanye West’s Antisemitic Outbursts

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bianca Censori appealed for clarity and respect as she spoke out about Kanye West’s inflammatory social media activity.

Bianca Censori publicly expressed concern for her husband, Kanye West, following a string of inflammatory social media posts over the weekend that included antisemitic remarks and provocative imagery.

“Protect him from trouble and lead him toward understanding and respect for all people,” Censori wrote in a message shared on Twitter (X).

Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, stirred controversy once again by posting a flood of content that included praise for Adolf Hitler, a t-shirt design featuring a s####### and explicit video clips. His posts also showed support for Sean “Diddy” Combs, who’s currently awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Censori, a former high-ranking executive at West’s fashion brand Yeezy, followed up her initial post with a prayerful statement, asking for guidance and patience as she continues to support her husband through his divisive behavior.

“Every religion has its allegiance, & mine is with Israel. I respect pple of all faiths, & while Ye’s words were triggered by many things, God knows his heart, he is a good man, though imperfect, like all of us. May wisdom and peace prevail,” Censori wrote.

“Lord, I lift up my husband to You with love and concern,” Censori added. “Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness. Despite our differences, I love him unconditionally. Strengthen our bond and help me be a source of patience and encouragement. I trust in Your grace to work in his heart. God Bless Israel and all the good Jewish people. Amen.”

I was raised in a deeply Christian home, & my faith guides me. The Bible says, 'I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you, I will curse.(Genesis 12:3) Every religion has its allegiance, & mine is with Israel. I respect pple of all faiths, & while Ye’s words were… pic.twitter.com/chQ245Gvz6 — BiancaCensori (@bianca_censori) February 10, 2025

The post makes it clear that while Censori remains loyal to West, she does not condone his antisemitic rhetoric. Late last week, she seemingly addressed her husband directly in another message emphasizing her stance.

“I respect that we may see things differently, but I personally cannot align with those antisemitic views,” she wrote. “I believe in kindness and inclusivity for all people. I got you even in your worst moments.”

West, known for his unpredictable statements and actions, has faced backlash for similar remarks in the past. His latest posts have ignited fresh controversy, further straining his public image and relationships within the entertainment industry.