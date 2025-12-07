Bianca Censori Takes Off Spandex Shorts & Puts Them On Her Face During Traffic Stop

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bianca Censori used her own clothing to dodge paparazzi during a Beverly Hills doctor visit that ended with a parking ticket.

Bianca Censori turned a Beverly Hills doctor’s visit into a spectacle after she peeled off her spandex shorts and used them to block paparazzi cameras as a parking officer issued her a citation.

The Australian designer and wife of Kanye West was photographed outside a medical building while trying to conceal her identity with the shorts, which were initially part of her outfit, after noticing photographers nearby.

The move left her in a brown off-the-shoulder thong bodysuit, sheer tights and black winter boots as she stood next to her car while the ticket was processed.

The parking enforcement officer snapped a photo of her license plate before placing the citation on the vehicle. Censori, 30, kept her face covered with the makeshift mask while remaining close to the scene.

The incident adds to a string of eye-catching public appearances by Censori, whose wardrobe choices have increasingly drawn headlines. In November, she was seen at Melbourne Airport in a black thong bodysuit with tights and heels, followed days later by a look featuring gold tights and high-waisted underwear.

During her trip to Australia last month, she stepped out in a sheer pink bodystocking and a satin purple bra, continuing her streak of bold fashion statements.

According to a report from the US Sun_,_ Censori’s public image may be part of a calculated plan. One insider claimed West paid her $100,000 to wear a transparent dress to the Grammys in February. That deal reportedly extended to other appearances, including a candy-themed lingerie ensemble in June.

Censori married the rapper behind “Flashing Lights” in a private ceremony in December 2022.