Big Boogie Explains Memphis Beef Rules: “Stay Out The Business”

Big Boogie explained the Memphis beef rules and why he stays neutral in the CMG vs PRE war, despite being signed to Yo Gotti’s label.

Big Boogie opened up about navigating Memphis street politics while signed to Yo Gotti‘s CMG label.

The rapper explained his approach to staying out of the violence in a city that has witnessed the murders of high-profile rappers in recent years, notably Young Dolph and Sayso P.

“A lot of people put their self in position that they got to choose sides,” Big Boogie told Cam Newton. “They already know what side you on. They know what’s up. They know what chain you repping, right? Whatever. Whatever. For me, I’m not getting nobody business. Never speak on the business. Like, never.”

The Memphis native broke down what he calls the unspoken rules of his city. Big Boogie stressed that many artists create their own problems by getting involved in conflicts that don’t concern them directly.

Big Boogie’s comments come as Memphis Hip-Hop remains divided between two major camps.

Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group (CMG) represents one side, while the late Young Dolph’s Paper Route Empire (PRE) anchors the opposition even after his 2021 murder.

The CMG artist emphasized his business-first mentality when discussing potential conflicts. He made clear that being signed to Gotti’s label doesn’t automatically make him a target or require him to engage in public disputes.

“Of course, I’m CMG. So, a lot of people that do say anything about CMG, do I got the rights to open my mouth and get on the internet and try to take up for it? No. For what?” Big Boogie stated. “Y’all ain’t going to spit on me. Y’all didn’t take no chain. Y’all didn’t whoop me, beat me up, exchange bullets. We don’t even know each other, bro.”

The rapper’s approach reflects a calculated distance from Memphis street politics. Big Boogie explained that personal involvement should determine public responses, not label affiliations or neighborhood loyalties.

Young Dolph’s November 2021 murder intensified Memphis Hip-Hop tensions.

The conflict dates back to 2014, when Dolph publicly stated he had turned down an offer to join Gotti’s label. The rivalry escalated through diss tracks, shootings and public confrontations before reaching its deadly conclusion at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies.

Prosecutors alleged that Anthony “Big Jook” Mims, Yo Gotti’s brother, placed a $100,000 hit on Dolph as part of the ongoing feud between CMG and Paper Route Empire.

Prosecutors revealed disturbing details during the Young Dolph trial. Cornelius Smith testified that he and Justin Johnson received $40,000 each for the hit. Hernandez Govan allegedly masterminded the plot for $20,000.

Johnson received life in prison. Govan was aquitted and Smith has yet to be sentenced.

Big Jook was murdered in January 2024 outside a Memphis restaurant in what appeared to be a targeted assassination.

Big Boogie distanced himself from the violence while acknowledging Memphis realities. He stressed that artists can succeed without engaging in conflicts that don’t directly involve them.

“If your name ain’t brought up or none of that s### like that, why voice your opinion? You know you going to stand on the brand. You ain’t you ain’t with you ain’t with these people for nothing.”

Big Boogie positioned himself as focused on building wealth rather than street credibility, emphasizing his role as a businessman first and rejecting the traditional “OG” mentality that often leads to conflicts.

“I’m too busy trying to be a CEO, not a OG,” he declared. “I’m trying to be a real I’m done daughter. You know what I’m saying? That what lane I’m in. F**k saying I’m big homie.”