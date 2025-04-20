Billy McFarland Issues Refunds As Fyre Festival 2 Collapses

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Billy McFarland postponed the much-hyped Fyre Festival 2 after questions about its legitimacy and location stirred confusion among officials in Mexico.

Ticket holders received a notice stating, “The event has been postponed and a new date will be announced. We have issued you a refund. Once the new date is announced, at that time, you can repurchase if it works for your schedule,” according to ABC News.

The reboot of the infamous 2017 disaster was initially scheduled for May 30 to June 2 on Isla Mujeres, a small island off Mexico’s Caribbean coast.

Ticket prices ranged from $1,400 to a staggering $1 million for premium packages.

But the event hit turbulence just days after tickets went live in February. Edgar Gasca, a Isla Mujeres’ tourism office representative, told The Guardian the “event does not exist,” contradicting McFarland’s claims that he had coordinated with local and state authorities.

McFarland, who served time for wire fraud tied to the original Fyre Festival, responded on Instagram, insisting he and his team had “remained in communication with local and state government to ensure full compliance and a successful event that benefits the local economy.”

The original Fyre Festival, promoted as a luxury music getaway in the Bahamas, collapsed into chaos in 2017, leaving attendees stranded and McFarland facing federal charges.

He pleaded guilty and served over four years in prison. No new date has been announced for Fyre Festival 2.