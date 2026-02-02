Billy Porter Latest Celeb To Drag Nicki Minaj Through The Dirt

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Billy Porter unleashed on Nicki Minaj at the MusiCares gala after her Treasury Department appearance with Trump.

Billy Porter went nuclear on Nicki Minaj at the MusiCares gala red carpet. The Pose star didn’t hold back when asked about the rapper’s recent Trump alliance.

“F### her,” Porter told a Hollywood Unlocked reporter before the interviewer finished her question. “When people show you who they are, believe them the first time. F### her and all of them!”

Porter’s anger stems from Minaj’s dramatic political shift over the past month. The Queens rapper declared herself Trump’s “number one fan” at a Treasury Department event last week.

She held hands with the president and flashed a gold card she claimed would fast-track her citizenship.

The Broadway legend has spent years fighting Trump’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies.

Porter delivered multiple “LGBTQ State of the Union” addresses during Trump’s first presidency. He called Trump’s administration “one of the biggest crises of my lifetime” in 2020.

Trump banned transgender military members and legalized healthcare discrimination against LGBTQ+ people. Porter watched the president gut protections his community fought decades to secure.

Nicki Minaj’s Grammy snub triggered a conspiracy theory meltdown that made Porter’s criticism seem mild. Trevor Noah roasted her absence at Sunday’s ceremony, joking she was “still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues.”

Multiple Grammy attendees laughed as Noah delivered his Trump jokes during the opening monologue.

Nicki Minaj responded with QAnon-style posts about child sacrifice and satanic cults. She wrote that “your favorite artist has been practicing rituals in a satanic cult where they take babies from other countries and mutilate and kill them.”

The rapper also attacked Lizzo with fat-shaming comments and made transphobic claims about Chrissy Teigen. Her posts read like classic conspiracy propaganda that spreads in far-right online spaces.