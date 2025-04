Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface kicked Chrisean Rock out of his house after she confirmed her new relationship with college athlete Tytan Newton

Blueface has ordered Chrisean Rock out of his Los Angeles home after she revealed her new relationship with college basketball player Tytan Newton, marking the latest chapter in their chaotic breakup saga.

A video posted by the incarcerated rapper’s father, Johnathan Porter Sr., showed Rock’s belongings stuffed into black trash bags scattered across the floor, with Blueface’s father seen removing framed photos of the former couple from the walls.

Porter confirmed the eviction: “Blueface made that call, said ‘Hey, it’s time to go.’ He ain’t playing this time; he is dead serious. Got to pack it up; it’s time to go.”

The eviction comes just weeks after Rock confirmed she had ended things with Blueface in early April, right before releasing her gospel single “Yahweh.”

She said the decision was tied to her personal growth and spiritual journey. “Right before I dropped the single, I broke up with my baby father,” she said. “Then he went buck wild.”

Rock described Blueface’s reaction to the breakup as intense. “He reacted so crazy,’ she recalled earlier this month. “It’s getting to him. So he’s back to unfollowing me.”

Their split has played out publicly, including a tense livestream where Rock put Blueface on speakerphone while he questioned her about spending time with Twitch streamer Deshae Frost.

“I’m not doing nothing; I’m on stream,” she told him, adding, “I’m about to get a tattoo. Deshae Frost first, I’m going next.”

Blueface, who is currently behind bars for a probation violation, has reportedly been monitoring Rock’s social media activity using a burner phone. He accused her of acting like a “pop star” for following people back online.

According to Rock, his controlling behavior and jealousy were dealbreakers. “We talked about this; why are you trying to be messy?” she said.

Chrisean Rock Still Open To Blueface Reconciliation

Despite the drama, Rock said she still has feelings for Blueface but is prioritizing her career and faith.

“I’ve decided to disassociate,” she explained. “To leave that man alone and focus on my career and the purpose Jesus called me for in the first place.”

Still, she left the door cracked open for reconciliation, saying it would only happen if Blueface could “be serious and do it right.”

Their relationship has long been turbulent, marred by public fights, social media feuds and legal run-ins, including Chrisean Rock’s past arrests and clashes with Blueface’s family.

His mother, Karlissa Saffold, has publicly blamed her son for the split, saying he ignored her warnings about Rock.

The former couple shares a son, born in September 2023.

Now, Rock has moved on with Newton, a Morgan State University basketball player.

She made their relationship public earlier this month, posting affectionate photos and videos of them kissing and hugging. One Instagram Story featured the caption: “My babbyyy.”