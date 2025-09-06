Blueface’s Brother Says Wife Tried To Unalive Him Over Ties To Rapper, But He Was Locked Up Instead

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface’s brother claims his wife conspired with multiple lovers to kill him for financial gain tied to his famous sibling, a claim now tangled in a domestic violence case that has landed him in jail in Bakersfield.

Andre Lamont Harvey was arrested in March following an alleged assault on his wife while she was in bed with their child.

According to police reports, she accused him of physically attacking her during a dispute over infidelity. He now faces felony charges for spousal abuse and assault.

But Harvey insists he’s the real victim. In court filings, he alleged that his wife plotted to have him killed, motivated by his ties to Blueface and the money that connection might bring.

The documents describe a supposed scheme hatched involving her “multiple lovers,” though no evidence has yet supported the claim.

The case has drawn attention not only because of the disturbing allegations but also due to Harvey’s link to Blueface, who is currently incarcerated at Lancaster State Prison.

The rapper is serving time for violating probation stemming from a 2021 assault case.

That incident involved a confrontation with a security guard at a North Hollywood nightclub, and a later drug-related offense led to a four-year sentence.

According to his manager [Wack 100] (https://allhiphop.com/tag/wack-100), his release is expected sometime between mid and late 2025 after time served and credits.

Meanwhile, Harvey’s legal journey is on pause until a mental competency hearing scheduled for next month determines whether he’s fit to stand trial.

That decision will be critical in deciding whether the case proceeds to sentencing or plea negotiations.

Harvey remains in custody at a Kern County facility.