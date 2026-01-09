Boosie Avoids Lockup Following High Stakes Federal Hearing

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie BadAzz exited court free as federal penalties gave way to supervision service and a renewed path forward.

Boosie BadAzz avoided prison Friday in a California federal courtroom after pleading guilty to a gun charge.

The ruling closed a long running federal case and delivered an outcome far lighter than prosecutors sought. The judge sentenced the Louisiana rapper born Torrence Hatch Jr. to time served along with three years of supervision and 300 hours of community service. The decision followed months of uncertainty and capped a legal saga that shifted from local authorities to federal court.

Boosie’s attorney Meghan Blanco confirmed the outcome in a statement provided to XXL.

“Mr. Hatch was sentenced to time served, in addition to three years of supervision and 300 hours of community service. The resolution brings a sense of relief, allowing him to finally put this chapter behind him. He can now focus on continuing his music career, dedicating time to his family, and being a positive and inspiring presence for his children and the wider community.”

Ahead of the hearing prosecutors had pushed for a tougher punishment. They recommended a 24 month sentence followed by three years of supervised release. The judge declined that request and instead allowed Boosie to walk free following the court appearance.

Before entering the courthouse Boosie shared videos on social media showing him preparing for the day. He appeared in a bright blue suit and flashed a high end Audemars Piguet watch.

The caption was brief and confident. “Let’s Get It!”

The case dates back to 2023 when Boosie was booked in San Diego after a traffic stop. Authorities said officers later found multiple firearms inside his vehicle. The situation escalated after police referenced a gun seen in his waistband during an Instagram Live session. Local officials initially dropped the case but federal prosecutors later stepped in.

In July a federal judge dismissed the charges only for prosecutors to refile them soon after. By August Boosie opted to accept a plea deal and waited months for sentencing while continuing to tour release music and post regularly online.

The ruling allows Boosie to resume his career without the shadow of incarceration. While supervision and community service remain part of the sentence the outcome marks another moment where the rapper once again sidestepped prison and returned to the spotlight with momentum intact.