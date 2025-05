Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie shared his heart test results following a Georgia car crash that left him with chest pain and a vow to slow down.

Boosie Badazz is breathing a sigh of relief after heart test results came back clean following a scary car crash and weeks of chest pain that left him rattled and rethinking his lifestyle.

The Baton Rouge rapper, 41, shared the update in an Instagram video Thursday (May 1).

He told supporters, “My testing came back negative with my heart. God good man.” He added, “I got to chill, bro,” explaining that he’s been pushing himself too hard and needs to slow down.

“I can’t let my heart keep getting excited,” Boosie shared. “I got to rest, man. That’s what I got to do. You know, change my diet.”

Boosie had been dealing with lingering chest pain since an April 7 multi-car wreck in Union City, Georgia.

He was a passenger in a BMW that suffered significant damage. Police confirmed Boosie wasn’t behind the wheel.

After the crash, he told followers, “I barely can breathe… I’m f##### up.” He later revealed doctors diagnosed him with a left atrial enlargement, a condition involving an expanded heart chamber.

“They told me I had a left atrial enlargement,” he said. “I’m focused on getting my body right.”

Despite the health scare, Boosie kept performing, hitting the stage in Charlotte just days after the accident as part of his “Millennium” tour.

But behind the scenes, he was dealing with mounting frustration over his care. “ATLANTA GOT THE WORST HOSPITALS N THE USA RATCHET, TRIFLING, ETC,” he tweeted in April.

Now, with his heart tests showing no damage, Boosie says he’s ready to make some changes.

“So all my Boosie fans, I ain’t got no I ain’t got no heart damage,” he declared. “I just got to do better.”