Boosie Targeted By Louisiana Attorney General For Using Deceased Student’s Likeness

Boosie Badazz faces investigation for using deceased Southern University student Caleb Wilson’s image in festival ads without family consent.

Boosie Badazz finds himself caught in legal crosshairs after Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill launched an investigation into his promotional tactics for the 2025 BoosieBash festival.

The Baton Rouge rapper, whose real name is Torence Hatch Jr., stands accused of violating state consumer protection laws by using Caleb Wilson’s name and image without proper authorization from the deceased student’s family.

The controversy erupted when festival promotional materials surfaced featuring Wilson’s photograph alongside Southern University and Human Jukebox logos, promoting what appeared to be a “Caleb Wilson Memorial Scholarship Fund.”

Wilson, a 20-year-old Southern University student and Human Jukebox marching band member, tragically died in February 2025 during an alleged Omega Psi Phi fraternity hazing incident that sent shockwaves through the HBCU community.

Murrill’s office filed a motion to compel in the 19th Judicial District Court on Thursday, demanding Boosie respond to their investigation into potential violations of Louisiana’s Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law.

The Attorney General characterized the rapper’s actions as a “dramatic misrepresentation and misappropriation of Caleb’s name and image to support a for-profit event without the consent of Caleb’s parents.”

The legal dispute centers on miscommunication between Boosie and Wilson’s family regarding the proposed memorial scholarship. While preliminary discussions were held to establish a fund in Wilson’s honor, no formal agreements were reached, and the family never consented to using their son’s likeness for festival promotion.

“No one ever asked them or even mentioned this event,” Murrill stated during a press conference. “No one ever asked them if they could use his name and image to promote this event.”

During a March 2025 interview with WBRZ, Boosie expressed genuine intentions behind the scholarship initiative, stating, “We going to try to do something positive, because I’m grateful for his dad and all the people who made this work. We’re going to do something special for them because it’s a life lost too short.”

However, the disconnect between Boosie’s public statements and the family’s understanding of their agreement created the current legal predicament.

Wilson’s parents maintain they were blindsided by the festival promotional materials and never authorized the use of their son’s image or name for commercial purposes.

Murrill’s office has not yet filed a formal lawsuit but indicated that civil action for penalties and fines could follow if Boosie continues to ignore their investigation.

The Attorney General’s team is seeking cooperation from the rapper’s legal representatives to resolve the matter without escalating to full litigation.