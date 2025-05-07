Brian McKnight’s Wife Responds To Jaguar Wright’s Abuse Claims

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Julie McKnight directly addressed Jaguar Wright’s claims about Brian McKnight allegedly abusing her during their marriage.

Julie McKnight broke her silence this week to firmly reject Jaguar Wright’s explosive claims that Brian McKnight physically abused her during their marriage.

In a detailed public statement, the singer and ex-wife of the R&B artist made it clear she never accused Brian of domestic violence and took issue with Wright’s viral accusations.

“Although there are numerous forms of abuse that individuals may experience, Julie McKnight has never stated that she was a victim of domestic violence during her first marriage. She has never made such comments to anyone, privately or publicly,” the statement read.

“Ms. McKnight is aware of recent rumors suggesting otherwise and firmly and publicly disputes these claims. These statements are not only false but also misrepresent her personal history and experiences.”

The denial comes after Jaguar Wright, a singer known for making inflammatory remarks about celebrities, alleged on social media that Brian McKnight not only abused Julie but also hired sex workers to assault them during intimate encounters.

Wright also claimed that Julie is her cousin, a connection Brian McKnight doesn’t recognize. “I have no idea about her alleged relation to Jaguar,” he said.

Brian McKnight has since filed a defamation lawsuit against Wright, calling her accusations “not only false but also malicious.”

The legal complaint seeks damages for reputational harm and aims to push back against what McKnight’s team describes as a pattern of reckless public statements.

Wright’s history of controversial claims includes unverified allegations against Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Sean “Diddy” Combs. Her appearance on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” earlier this year also led to legal threats and public retractions.