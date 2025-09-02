Brittany Renner Dragged Online After Explosive Custody Blowup With PJ Washington

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Brittany Renner faced harsh criticism after a custody exchange with PJ Washington erupted into a public argument caught on video.

Brittany Renner found herself at the center of online backlash after a tense custody handoff with PJ Washington turned into a profanity-laced public showdown, all caught on camera.

On Monday (September 1), a viral clip circulated online, showing Renner confronting Washington during a scheduled exchange of their son, PJ Jr., accusing him of being absent and emotionally disconnected.

“Every time that he does this, I’m gonna record it, because that’s not okay,” she says in the video, as the child cries while being handed to his father. “This is the third time he’s done it.”

Renner then accuses Washington of being inconsistent and not spending enough time with their son.

“He doesn’t want to go with you,” she adds. “So actually show up and do something with him, ’cause he does this every time.”

Renner’s mother quickly joined the confrontation, backing her daughter and telling Washington the child didn’t want to go.

The argument escalated when Washington, visibly irritated, snapped, “Suck my dick.”

When challenged to repeat himself, he doubled down: “I didn’t stutter. Suck my dick.”

Renner’s mother fired back, “If you had one, maybe I would. P####-ass b####.”

The exchange didn’t stop there. Renner’s mother also accused Washington of prioritizing other women over his son, yelling, “$170,000 to your hoe but $11,000 in your son’s bank account!”

Washington’s wife, Alisah Chanel, was also present and briefly involved in the heated argument. At one point, Renner’s mother dared her to step out of the car and fight.

PJ Washington and Brittany Renner get into a heated argument 😳



pic.twitter.com/PkGE8vqESl — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 1, 2025

Brittany Renner Sparks Internet Fury

Social media users didn’t hold back, with many accusing Renner of trying to manipulate the situation.

One user wrote, “She’s trying to make him look bad, but it’s backfiring.” Another added, “Trying to make PJ look bad for no reason. She’s not fooling anyone.”

One commenter mocked her financial complaint, saying, “She said ‘only $11,000 in your son’s bank account’ like young dawg got a mortgage and s### lmao.”

Renner and Washington began dating in 2019 and welcomed their son in May 2021. Their relationship ended later that year, and the custody battle has remained public ever since.