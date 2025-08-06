Brooke Hogan Thinks There’s A Conspiracy Behind Hulk Hogan’s Death

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Brooke Hogan sparked conspiracy theories after reports that her father, Hulk Hogan, had leukemia before his death.

Brooke Hogan isn’t buying the official story surrounding her father Hulk Hogan’s death and is now raising eyebrows with pointed claims about his medical history and the lack of an autopsy.

The reality star and daughter of the late wrestling legend said she was “puzzled” by reports that Hulk had been quietly battling leukemia before his passing at age 71.

“Being through all the surgeries, you have to do a blood panel before any major surgery,” Brooke said during an unexpected call-in to the Bubba The Love Sponge radio show. “How did nobody catch a high white blood count? That’s what bothers me the most.”

Hulk Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, underwent at least ten back surgeries and had both knees and hips replaced, primarily due to injuries from decades in the ring.

According to Brooke, she was closely involved with his medical care and repeatedly saw his lab results.

“One doctor, I quote, said, ‘His blood is like a 25-year-old,’” she recalled. “I mean, he took the most care of his body. He was going to an anti-aging specialist.”

She also took issue with the reported cause of death and the lack of further investigation.

“We don’t have cancer that runs in our family. It seems weird,” Brooke said, adding, “To me, the no autopsy and the leukemia out of nowhere hits me as BS.”

Law enforcement said there’s no evidence of foul play. The official cause of death was ruled as acute myocardial infarction—a heart attack.

His funeral was a private event held at Indian Rocks Church in Florida on August 5, 2025—the same church where he was baptized in 2023.

He was cremated, as confirmed by his death certificate.