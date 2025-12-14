Busta Rhymes Flies To Jamaica On Cargo Plane To Hand Out Supplies & Rebuild School By Hand

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Busta Rhymes helped deliver over 50 pallets of emergency supplies to victims of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica.

Busta Rhymes flew to Jamaica this week aboard a cargo plane loaded with more than 50 pallets of emergency supplies for Hurricane Melissa victims.

The Hip-Hop legend joined forces with Love & Hip Hop creator Mona Scott-Young and actor Tyrese Gibson for the massive relief mission to his homeland.

Hurricane Melissa devastated Jamaica in October as a Category 5 storm with 185 mph winds, killing dozens and leaving nearly 500,000 people without power or water.

“My whole family is Jamaican,” Busta Rhymes told ABC News. “Everything about Busta Rhymes that y’all have known to grow and love was bought up and raised in a Jamaican household.”

The rapper didn’t just deliver supplies. He grabbed hammers and nails to help rebuild a school roof in Norwood, St. James. In the underserved Flankers community, he gave an impromptu performance that lifted the spirits of hurricane survivors.

Mona Scott-Young organized the mission after connecting with people on the ground who described the devastation.

“When I finally connected with some of my folks on the ground there, and they relayed the devastation … it definitely mobilized, for me personally, that I have to get boots on the ground to help,” she said.

The scale exploded once Busta Rhymes got involved. Tyrese Gibson said they brought half a pallet on their first trip, but returned with 50+ pallets thanks to Busta’s influence in the entertainment industry.

Busta Rhymes has family and childhood friends who were directly affected by the hurricane. Many communities on hillsides still lack water, electricity or significant aid six weeks after Melissa’s impact.

The mission comes during a banner year for the 53-year-old rapper. He received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2025 and announced his new album, Vengeance. He also earned the Hip-Hop Icon Award at Harlem Week 2025, adding to his 2023 BET Lifetime Achievement Award.

The trio plans more trips to Jamaica and is enlisting other celebrities connected to the island. The relief mission worked with nonprofits, including Helping Hand for Relief and Development and the GrassROOTS Community Foundation.

Future efforts will focus on reaching remote communities that haven’t received priority attention since the hurricane struck on October 28.