Busta Rhymes, Lil Jon To Deliver Hip-Hop Power At Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Busta Rhymes will perform at the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade alongside Lil Jon and Teyana Taylor.

Busta Rhymes will bring Hip-Hop energy to Midtown Manhattan as he joins a star-studded lineup of performers at the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, airing live on NBC and streaming on Peacock the morning of November 27.

The Hip-Hop legend will take to the streets of New York City alongside fellow genre heavyweights Lil Jon and Teyana Taylor in one of the parade’s most music-packed editions yet.

Ciara, who’s no stranger to delivering high-energy performances, is also confirmed to appear, adding more star power to the event’s musical roster.

This year’s parade will showcase a wide range of artists across genres, but the inclusion of multiple Hip-Hop acts signals a strong spotlight on the culture’s continued mainstream presence.

The annual holiday tradition, now in its 99th year, will feature more than 5,000 volunteers, 34 balloons, 28 floats, and 11 marching bands.

While Cynthia Erivo will open the show with a theatrical performance in front of Macy’s Herald Square, the Hip-Hop contingent is expected to bring a different kind of rhythm to the streets.

The full lineup also includes Shaggy, Jewel, Foreigner, Debbie Gibson, Gavin DeGraw, Mickey Guyton, Taylor Momsen, Darlene Love, and Calum Scott, alongside K-pop trio EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters.

Broadway will also be represented with performances from Buena Vista Social Club and the always-synchronized Radio City Rockettes.

The parade comes just days before the release of Wicked: Part One, starring Erivo and Ariana Grande, and amid Erivo’s promotional push for her book Simply More: A Book for Anyone Who Has Been Told They’re Too Much. She is also preparing for a 2026 stage role in Dracula on London’s West End.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will broadcast live from New York City on November 27, starting at 8:30 A.M. Eastern.