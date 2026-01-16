Cam’ron: Dr. Dre Made Me Redo Verses 20 Times Each

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cam’ron reveals Dr. Dre’s perfectionist approach killed their collaboration, making him redo verses repeatedly before shelving the songs.

Cam’ron finally broke his silence about one of Hip-Hop’s most legendary unreleased collaborations.

The Harlem rapper explained exactly why Dr. Dre never dropped their studio sessions during a recent Talk With Flee episode.

The Dipset leader got real about Dre’s impossible standards during their studio time together. Cam’ron said the legendary producer made him feel like a rookie rapper all over again.

“I see why Dr. Dre only got three albums,” Cam’ron said during the interview. “He’s a perfectionist.”

The “Oh Boy” rapper described how Dre would stop him mid-verse to fix pronunciation. Cam’ron said Dre told him to say words differently, even correcting how he said simple phrases like “cross the street.”

“Dre was in there telling people to pronounce it,” Cam’ron explained. “If you say cross the street, he want to say nah, say streeeeet.”

Cam’ron admitted he almost felt disrespected by Dre’s coaching style. The Harlem native said he told Dre they didn’t want to take direction like that, but the producer insisted on perfection.

“He said, nah, you got to get that thing right, baby,” Cam’ron recalled.

The studio sessions happened through connections with Irv Gotti, who put Dipset in contact with the Aftermath boss. Cam’ron said working with Dre was “an absolute dream,” but it quickly became a learning experience about the producer’s work ethic.

Dre brought in additional vocalists to handle hooks and background vocals. Cam’ron said the process took much longer than typical recording sessions because of Dre’s attention to detail.

“This process takes a little minute,” Cam’ron said about Dre’s methods.

The rapper never received copies of the completed songs. Cam’ron said even if he had the tracks, he wouldn’t release them without Dre’s approval because he respects their professional relationship.

“I wouldn’t release it without Dre’s approval,” Cam’ron stated. “That’s not a relationship that you ever want to damage.”

Jim Jones previously confirmed the Dipset-Dre sessions in multiple interviews. Capo revealed Dre made him redo his verses about 20 times during their studio work together.

“It was the first time had somebody really make me do my verse over like twenty times,” Jones told AllHipHop in 2023.

Jones said Dre brought Dipset in to help “recreate his sound” for an album project. The Harlem rapper described feeling as if Dre were “cursing” at him, even though Dre didn’t use profanity.

Tony Yayo backed up these stories during his Club Shay Shay appearance. The G-Unit rapper said Dre recorded with Dipset, but the music “ain’t never come out” because of the producer’s pickiness.

“Dr. Dre is just a real picky m###########,” Yayo explained. “He did records with certain people and they never coming out.”

Cam’ron compared Dre’s selective artist roster to his business model. The rapper pointed out that Dre works with fewer artists but still achieves massive commercial success with each one.

“Under the direct umbrella of Dr. Dre, it’s not a lot of people because he looks for that one perfection,” Cam’ron said.

The rapper listed Dre’s biggest successes, including Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. Cam’ron said Dre focuses on artists who can sell 10 million records instead of working with multiple smaller acts.

“Dr. Dre numbers be different,” Cam’ron explained. “We ain’t got time for a scrappy 500,000 from Dipset sales.”

The unreleased Dipset-Dre collaborations join a long list of shelved music in the producer’s vault. Dre famously scrapped his Detox album after years of hype, admitting the project “wasn’t good” despite featuring major artists.