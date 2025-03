Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cam’ron is responding after Jim Jones accused him and Swizz Beatz of cutting an unfair deal for the Verzuz battle.

Cam’ron is firing back at Jim Jones in the latest chapter of their ongoing feud after Capo accused him and Swizz Beatz of cutting an unfair deal for the Verzuz battle between Dipset and The Lox without his knowledge.

The rapper-turned-podcaster put his former fellow Diplomat on blast in an Instagram post Sunday night (March 2), sharing a clip of Jones’ remarks alongside a screenshot of an alleged text message where Jones offered to do the Verzuz battle for free.

“This opportunity is bigger thn life to me it’s not about money,” Jones wrote, calling the opportunity an “ultimate bucket list” dream.

He even offered to give Cam’ron his share to ensure the Verzuz took place, believing it could open doors for them both as a group and as solo artists.

“But really I just wanna touch tht stage in a big way,” Jones added. “If I have to take a loss to make a gain I’m willin to.”

Cam’ron acknowledged that the battle wasn’t about money but argued that the real issue was others profiting off them more than they were making for themselves.

“(Supreme etc) Swizz and then ain’t pay nobody,” he claimed. “Then sold the company for 40/50m’s.”

Cam’ron followed up in the caption, clowning Jim Jones for trying to “re-write history.”

“I don’t pay half the s### n##### say no mind,” he began. “But you know I keep the files. You wanted to do versus for free n####. So if you made a dollar be happy. Talking bout it was on ya bucket list..”

Cam’ron also seemingly responded to Jim Jones’ $10 million boxing match challenge. It appears Cam had a conversation with Floyd Mayweather that left him and his “It Is What It Is” co-hosts in stitches.