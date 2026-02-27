Cardi B Backs Jasmine Crockett While Nicki Minaj Supports Donald Trump’s MAGA Movement

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B threw her support behind Representative Jasmine Crockett’s Texas Senate campaign as early voting kicks off in what could be the state’s most competitive Democratic primary in years.

The Bronx rapper posted to her Instagram story, calling Crockett her “sister” and urging followers to vote in the race that has Republicans worried about losing their grip on the traditionally red state.

“So listen up, ya’ll. Early primary voting is happening right now in Texas and we need Jasmine Crockett to win,” Cardi B said in the video message

Crockett faces state Representative James Talarico in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for the seat currently held by Republican Senator John Cornyn. The congresswoman leads by three points in recent polling but faces a tougher general election matchup than her white male opponent.

The endorsement comes as Cardi B’s longtime rival Nicki Minaj has embraced MAGA politics, creating a clear political divide between the two Hip-Hop superstars.

While Cardi B campaigned for Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, Minaj has firmly aligned herself with conservative talking points and Donald Trump’s MAGA movement. Now the years-long beef between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj extends beyond their music careers into electoral politics.

Crockett has been vocal about opposing Trump’s agenda and recently criticized celebrities who support the former president.

“When you see artists backing someone who wants to take away people’s rights, that tells you everything about their character,” Crockett said during a January town hall in Dallas.

Crockett gained national attention for her confrontations with Republican lawmakers, including calling Marjorie Taylor Greene a “bleach blonde, bad built, butch body” during a congressional hearing.

The Dallas representative has positioned herself as a progressive fighter willing to take on Trump allies.

“If you want somebody who is going to fight for your right, if you want somebody that’s gonna go up there and represent you and represent your issues, please vote for my sister Jasmine Crockett,” Cardi B continued in her endorsement video.

Republicans face their own primary chaos with Attorney General Ken Paxton challenging incumbent Cornyn despite having baggage from a high-profile affair scandal.

Trump has not endorsed in the Republican race, leaving the party divided between establishment and MAGA wings.

Polling shows Cornyn performs better against Democrats in general election matchups, but Paxton leads in the Republican primary.

The split could give Democrats their best chance to flip a Texas Senate seat in decades.

Crockett’s campaign raised $2.1 million in the final quarter of 2025, significantly outpacing Talarico’s $890,000 haul, according to Federal Election Commission filings released February 15, 2026.