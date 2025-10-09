Cardi B Claims Bia Used Ghostwriter For “Whole Lotta Money” & Has Receipts To Prove It

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B claimed Bia didn’t write “Whole Lotta Money” and says she has the original reference track that proves it was offered to her first.

Cardi B lit up a Twitter Spaces session Wednesday night (October 8) with claims Bia didn’t write her breakout hit “Whole Lotta Money” and that she has the reference track on her phone to prove it.

“Your biggest record, [WHOLE LOTTA MONEY], is a reference,” Cardi said during the heated rant. “I have the reference on my phone… word for word, bar for bar. So y’all can’t even play me with that writing s###.”

The Bronx rapper didn’t stop there. She claimed the track was originally offered to her before she passed on it.

“I got the ‘WHOLE LOTTA MONEY’ record,” she added. “That s### was sent to me first, and I dubbed it. And I have the reference track.”

The verbal firestorm came after Bia dismissed Cardi’s diss on “Pretty & Petty,” a track from her 2025 album Am I the Drama?, during a recent interview on Hot 97.

“Girl, go enjoy your pregnancy,” she said, brushing off the jab and insisting she didn’t want to escalate the situation. Bia also implied that Cardi B uses a ghostwriter.

But Cardi wasn’t buying the peace talk, pointing out that Bia had no problem throwing accusations while she was pregnant.

“Y’all thought I was an easy target to pick on, and I’m not. I’ll go toe to toe with you b###### in the street and in the booth,” she said.

Cardi also accused Bia of spreading a rumor that she had been unfaithful to Offset during their marriage.

She said Bia only pushed that narrative after trying to stir up drama by accusing Cardi of copying her style—a claim that didn’t gain traction.

Cardi said she had “complete confirmation” that Bia spread the cheating rumor.

She also called out Bia’s hypocrisy, claiming that Bia made the infidelity claim when she was five months pregnant with her daughter, Blossom.

Cardi B reveals how the beef started with Bia and that she has reference tracks to two of Bia’s biggest ghostwritten songs. pic.twitter.com/rGfBPNHyOB — Eternal ♚ (@s0urpatchkiid) October 9, 2025

The tension between the two rappers dates back to 2023 when Bia liked a tweet suggesting Cardi was biting her style.

That sparked a series of heated phone calls and soured what had once been a cordial relationship.

The feud has since spilled into the public eye, with both artists trading jabs online and in interviews. As of now, Cardi says she has the proof and isn’t backing down.