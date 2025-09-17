Cardi B Gets Job At Door Dash Now That She Has Fourth Baby On The Way

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B leaned into humor and hustle as she announced her fourth pregnancy, a new album and a DoorDash promo all in the same week.

Cardi B has a job at DoorDash after revealing she’s expecting her fourth child and preparing to release her long-awaited sophomore album.

“I got 4 kids now so I had to pick up a job at \@doordash…you can get my album and your favorite snack delivered right to your door on DoorDash right now in the Cardi Bodega,” she posted on X, using the delivery app as a tongue-in-cheek promotion for her new music.

The Bronx rapper, 32, confirmed the pregnancy during an interview on CBS Mornings on Wednesday, one day after unveiling her 2026 arena tour. The baby will be her first with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs, whom she’s been dating since October 2024.

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” she told Gayle King. When King congratulated her, Cardi replied, “I’m excited. I’m happy. I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong, very powerful that I’m doing all this work – but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.”

Cardi already shares three children—Kulture, 7, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 1—with estranged husband Offset. The pair married in 2017 and separated in December 2023 after a rocky relationship.

As for her relationship with Diggs, Cardi described their bond as a strong match both personally and professionally.

“Me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other. We’re like in the same space in our careers,” she said. “I feel like we’re really great and one of the best at what we do. And me and him think the same way.”

She added that Diggs makes her feel “safe and very confident and very strong.”

Despite the pregnancy, Cardi made it clear she’s not slowing down. Her album Am I the Drama? drops Friday, and she’s already thinking ahead to her live shows.

“Album drops Friday! Thank you everybody for the love and support…by the time tour comes I’ll be doing splits, somersaults backflips and handstands I want this really bad and I’m on a very strict plan.. trust me I’m determined to give my fans the best album AND tour experience!!” she wrote on social media.

The upcoming “Little Miss Drama” tour, scheduled for 2026, will mark her return to major arenas across North America.

Am I the Drama? is set to release Friday, with her DoorDash collaboration live now.