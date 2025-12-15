Cardi B Infuriates MAGA After Threatening To Leave The U.S. For Good

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B sparked MAGA fury after threatening to leave America following JD Vance's public endorsement of Nicki Minaj.

Cardi B triggered a massive MAGA backlash from Donald Trump supporters after declaring she might permanently leave America following Vice President JD Vance’s public endorsement of her rival Nicki Minaj.

The Bronx rapper’s comments during an Instagram Live session from Saudi Arabia sent shockwaves through conservative social media circles.

Cardi made her stunning announcement while performing at the Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh, directly responding to Vance’s tweet, “Nicki > Cardi,” which supported her longtime nemesis.

“I’m starting not to like America,” Cardi B said during her live stream. “America makes me pay taxes. The Vice President is talking s### about me on Twitter. I don’t feel real appreciated in America. Y’all need to convince me to come back.”

MAGA supporters immediately flooded social media with harsh responses to her threat.

“Well, let me tell you, Cardi B is free to make her own choices, but if she doesn’t want to come back to the USA, that’s her loss! We’re focused on keeping America great and supporting our leaders like Vice President JD Vance. MAGA AmericaFirst,” one Trump supporter posted.

Other MAGA followers were even more direct.

“No body cares if cardi b ever came back to America,” another wrote. A third added, “So renounce your US citizenship and stay out there.”

Cardi’s latest clash with MAGA represents just the newest chapter in her ongoing political battles with Trump supporters.

She previously faced conservative backlash after endorsing Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election and has repeatedly criticized Trump’s policies on immigration and social issues.

The rapper has been particularly vocal about Trump’s immigration stance, recently slamming “poor people” who voted for the former president despite policies that could hurt millions of families.

Cardi’s political activism has made her a frequent target of conservative criticism throughout both Trump administrations.

During her Saudi Arabia broadcast, Cardi praised the kingdom’s strict legal system while taking shots at American politics.

“I’m in Saudi Arabia and, so far, let me tell you about my experience. It’s very strict. They will put you under the jail,” she explained. “They ain’t playing around. You will go to prison. Mess around and you’ll find out. However, it’s very easy to follow the rules here.”

The rapper particularly enjoyed the tax-free shopping experience.

“The people over here is hip, honey,” Cardi said about her Saudi experience. “They are very polite. They don’t look at you like you’re poor. I like everything duty-free, tax-free, discount-free.”

JD Vance’s unprecedented involvement in Hip-Hop beef marked the first time America’s second-highest elected official has publicly taken sides in rap rivalries.

His endorsement followed Nicki Minaj’s “Vance > Rants” post on social media, signaling her growing support for the Trump administration.

The political divide between the two rap queens has become increasingly apparent as Nicki Minaj embraces MAGA talking points.

Just this week, Nicki Minaj launched a blistering attack on California Governor Gavin Newsom over his support for transgender children, claiming it marked “the end of the road” for his political career.

Nicki Minaj’s anti-trans rant targeted Newsom’s policies protecting LGBTQ+ youth, with the rapper joining Elon Musk in criticizing the governor’s stance.

Her comments sparked immediate backlash from LGBTQ+ advocates who accused her of promoting harmful rhetoric against vulnerable children.

Nicki Minaj has increasingly aligned herself with MAGA influencers. She even headlined a Trump-backed conference aiming to stop violence against Christians in Nigeria.

While Cardi considers relocating to Saudi Arabia, Nicki Minaj continues building bridges with Trump’s inner circle through her social media endorsements.

