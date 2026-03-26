Cardi B Inspired Howard University To Study Her Chart Dominating Album Strategy

Howard University is turning Cardi B’s headline making album campaign into a hands on marketing lesson for students studying the business of Hip-Hop.

Cardi B’s Am I The Drama? Becomes Classroom Case Study At Howard University

Cardi B and college classrooms rarely share the same space but this fall the Grammy-winning rapper’s album strategy will become required study for students at Howard University.

The Washington D.C. HBCU is adding a new elective course focused on the marketing campaign behind Cardi B’s sophomore album Am I The Drama? as part of its Hip-Hop studies minor. The class, created in partnership with Warner Music Group and presented by AllHipHop, will analyze how the Bronx rapper turned a seven year album gap into a No. 1 debut and a high impact promotional run.

According to an announcement from Howard’s fine arts department, the course will examine the strategy behind the album’s rollout and why it resonated commercially and culturally. The project, released September 19, 2025, debuted atop the Billboard 200 after moving more than 200,000 units in its first week.

The class is scheduled for the Fall 2026 semester and will allow students to explore how unconventional promotion can translate into measurable results.

The album campaign itself provided plenty of material for study.

Cardi ignited anticipation months before the release when she officially revealed Am I The Drama? on June 23, 2025. The announcement ended years of speculation following her blockbuster debut Invasion of Privacy. From there she leaned into creative packaging strategies including multiple vinyl and CD variants labeled “Imaginary Playerz,” “Pretty & Petty” and “Magnet.”

She also took the campaign directly to the streets. In September 2025, Cardi hosted a pop up activation called “Bodega Baddie” inside a Washington Heights convenience store, blending her New York roots with grassroots marketing tactics. Reports also noted she promoted the album through sidewalk sales and staged subway skits designed to generate viral moments and organic buzz.

The rollout also intersected with real life headlines.

During the campaign, Cardi appeared in court related to a lawsuit filed by a former security guard connected to an alleged 2018 incident. Rather than shy away from the attention, she incorporated the moment into her promotional narrative. On September 3 she announced special physical copies titled “The Courtroom Edition,” featuring imagery tied to widely circulated trial moments.

Musically, the 23 track album featured a wide range of collaborators including Summer Walker, Selena Gomez, Kehlani, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Janet Jackson and Tyla among others. The project also included previously popular songs “WAP” and “Up,” helping bridge her earlier success with the new era.

Beyond traditional promotion, Cardi also embarked on a multi state meet and greet run to connect directly with supporters. The strategy helped maintain momentum leading into release week and reinforced her connection with her audience.

With her “Little Miss Drama Tour” continuing to grow, the campaign remains active, giving Howard students a rare opportunity to study a living example of album marketing as it continues to unfold.