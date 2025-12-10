Cardi B Judging RuPaul’s “Drag Race” After Drag Queen Inspired Her Hit Album Title

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B brings her drag-inspired album era to RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 18 as a guest judge.

Cardi B’s album title Am I the Drama? draws direct inspiration from drag queen Scarlet Envy’s viral RuPaul’s Drag Race moment, setting the stage for her own entrance into the Werk Room as Season 18’s premiere guest judge.

The Bronx rapper’s sophomore album, released in September 2025, borrowed its title from Scarlet Envy’s iconic All Stars 6 confessional, where she questioned, “Is it me? Am I the drama? I don’t think I’m the drama. Maybe I am.”

That self-reflective moment became a viral meme on social media.

Now Cardi B steps behind the judges’ panel for RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 18’s January 2 premiere on MTV. Her guest appearance marks a full-circle moment connecting her drag-influenced album era with the reality competition that inspired it.

MTV unveiled the complete Season 18 guest judge lineup, featuring Cardi B alongside Teyana Taylor, Zara Larsson, Benny Blanco and Dove Cameron. Other notable judges include supermodel Iman, celebrity stylist Law Roach and Saturday Night Live’s Sarah Sherman.

Cardi B’s relationship with drag culture runs deeper than her album title. She frequently collaborates with drag performers and has expressed admiration for the art form’s creativity and performance elements.

Her “Am I the Drama” era embraced theatrical elements that mirror drag’s emphasis on transformation and storytelling.

The timing proves perfect for Cardi B’s Drag Race debut. Her album achieved commercial success while sparking conversations about authenticity and public perception – themes central to drag performance.

The record explored her personal struggles with media scrutiny and relationship drama.

Scarlet Envy herself celebrated the album title connection when Cardi B announced the project in June 2025.

The drag queen posted supportive messages acknowledging the reference to her viral moment. Their mutual appreciation highlights drag culture’s growing influence on mainstream Hip-Hop.

Season 18 features 14 competing queens vying for the crown. The premiere episode airs January 2 at 8/7c on MTV, with Cardi B helping determine which queens advance in the competition.