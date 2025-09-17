Cardi B Admits She Missed Her Kids’ First Day Of School Over Assault Trial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Cardi B admitted she fell asleep during her courtroom trial while juggling stress from her upcoming album Am I the Drama?, due out September 19.

Cardi B nodded off in court during a high-profile assault trial and now she’s owning up to it with no excuses and a little humor.

The Bronx-born rapper appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday (September 15) and addressed the viral moment in which she was caught on camera dozing during her summer courtroom showdown.

“I’m not even going to lie, I was,” she admitted when asked if she really fell asleep. “I had a long night! I’m in the middle of an album rollout. I was so sleepy, I was trying to fight it.”

The trial stemmed from a 2018 incident where Cardi was accused of assaulting a security guard. Despite the fatigue, she walked away victorious. But the stress wasn’t lost on her.

“I’m so overwhelmed,” she told Hudson. “I’m in the middle of an album rollout, and I have to go to court. And then, when I get to court, I realize that it’s going to be on national TV, being televised. It’s like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me’ … I missed my kids’ first day of school.”

The Grammy Award-winning rapper is gearing up for the September 19 release of her next album, Am I the Drama?, which she confirmed will feature collaborations with Janet Jackson, Selena Gomez, Tyla, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo and Kehlani.