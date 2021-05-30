Cardi B Reportedly Heading To The WWE

Rumor has it Cardi B is about to make her debut in pro wrestling during one of WWE’s biggest annual events.

Cardi B’s dreams are about to come true as she will soon be a part of the World Wrestling Entertainment culture.

According to a tweet by Andrew Zarian, host of the MatMenPodcast, the Bronx bomber will be hosting the league’s upcoming event. He captioned, “I can confirm that I was told cardi b is the host for SummerSlam this

year.”

I can confirm that I was told cardi b is the host for SummerSlam this year. pic.twitter.com/jNQmEMSbjJ — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) May 29, 2021

Many are shocked, but the chart-topping rapper has been dropping hints for a while.

Many fans know that she has been rocking with the league since Eddie Guerrero and Booker T. She also told Lacey Evans, whose real name is Macey Estrella-Kadlec, in a Twitter exchange that she was interested in doing something with the brand.

Welp, this breaking news makes clear that when Cardi speaks, she gets what she wants.

The date for SummerSlam is scheduled for Saturday, August 21st. The location has not been announced but fans who cannot make it in person will be sure to catch it streamed on pay-per-view.

Earlier this year, the writers at the WWE played a practical joke on one of their star players.

On January 4, WWE champ Angel Garza thought that the league had “invited Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, and Ariana Grande to come here to watch RAW tonight.” He was sabotaged by another wrestler, Boogeyman. Fans immediately tagged Cardi and she blasted them … at first.

“Ok nomore wwE tweets I haven’t watched it in years,” she tweeted. “I was just confused on all the wwe tweets I was getting.Before this last thing I Hurd bout it was about a sexy wrestler name Carmella.”

I like her a lot !! https://t.co/f8NGWOeIiI — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021