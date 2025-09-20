Cardi B Says Offset Still Holds “Hate” As Co-Parenting Crumbles Amid Divorce

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Cardi B said Offset still harbors resentment as the pair struggles to co-parent their three children more than a year after filing for divorce.

Cardi B says co-parenting with Offset is nowhere near functional as the pair continues to navigate the fallout from their split, more than a year after she filed for divorce.

In a revealing conversation with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, the Bronx rapper made it clear that while she’s moved on emotionally, her ex hasn’t.

“I think like not right now. Not right now,” Cardi said when asked if they’re able to co-parent. “I don’t really have hate in my heart anymore. I think he has like some type of hate in his heart right now.”

The Grammy winner, who is currently pregnant with her fourth child—her first with NFL star Stefon Diggs—also expressed frustration over being constantly linked to her estranged husband.

“I’m so tired of people associating me with somebody that is from the past,” she told King. “I filed for divorce a year ago. That should be very clear. I don’t deal with that, I don’t mess with that, I don’t have no contact with that.”

Cardi and Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, share three children: 7-year-old Kulture Kiari, 3-year-old Wave Set and 1-year-old Blossom.

Their relationship, which began with a secret 2017 wedding, was marked by several public splits and reconciliations before Cardi filed for divorce in July 2024.

Despite the current strain, Cardi said she still hopes they’ll eventually find common ground for the sake of their children.

“We should be able to raise kids,” she said. “We should be able to ask each other questions. We should be able to be like, ‘Hey, look at what one of the kids just did. Look at this. Look at the report card.’ We should be able to celebrate. But it’s not about the kids. One thing I’m learning it’s not about the kids.”

She added that while she’s let go of any bitterness, she believes Offset hasn’t.

“I don’t know how long that’s gonna take because somebody could say it out their mouth, but the action is not,” she said. “I don’t know how long that’s gonna take for him, but that that’s always been my wish.”

Cardi also pointed out that she’s maintained peaceful relationships with past partners.

Offset previously addressed their breakup in his song “Move On,” telling the Associated Press in August that the track was about “moving on peacefully.”

“It’s about moving on peacefully,” he said. “That’s what the message is supposed to be. It’s all love and peace. I just ended the album with that, just to end that chapter because it’s time to move on, it’s over and done with.”

He added, “It was great while it lasted. That shouldn’t be the topic for either one of us no more. It’s a book that’s closed.”

Cardi announced her pregnancy with Diggs in August 2024, just weeks after filing for divorce, marking a new chapter in both her personal and family life.