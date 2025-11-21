Cardi B Turns Baby’s Umbilical Cord Into Gold Jewelry & People Have Strong Reactions

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B made headlines after preserving her newborn’s umbilical cord in gold chrome, a bold tribute to her first child with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B turned heads and stirred conversation after revealing she had her newborn son’s umbilical cord preserved and dipped in gold chrome, a decision that blends maternal sentiment with bold aesthetics.

The Bronx-born rapper, 33, welcomed her fourth child and first with Stefon Diggs on November 4.

The New England Patriots’ wide receiver has stepped into a father figure role as the couple marks a new chapter with the arrival of their baby boy.

To honor the birth, Cardi commissioned Mommy Made Encapsulation, a business that specializes in turning biological materials into keepsakes.

The company transformed her son’s umbilical cord into what they describe as “your baby’s umbilical cord dehydrated in the shape of a heart, and then dipped in gold chrome.”

The keepsake, priced at $50, is offered as an add-on to the company’s $500 placenta encapsulation service, which processes the placenta into pill form for postpartum use.

The company also created a $65 Placenta Print for Cardi, dyed blue and styled to resemble the Tree of Life. Mommy Made Encapsulation shared the whole process on Instagram, including footage of the umbilical cord being shaped with wire before dehydration and chrome application.

The company has processed over 40,000 placentas and has worked with Cardi before.

In 2024, they documented a similar procedure for her third child, Blossom Belle Cephus. They’ve also provided services for Megan Fox and Vanessa Hudgens, helping normalize the practice among celebrity parents.

The timing of the reveal also fueled speculation about Cardi’s relationship with Diggs after she was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left hand in photos with the newborn.

She has not commented publicly on any engagement.