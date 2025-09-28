Cardi B Turns To Prayer To Protect Her From Dark Energy, Hating Women

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B said she asked her mother to pray for her and her baby after feeling strange energy and negativity from women.

Cardi B leaned on faith and her mother’s prayers after sensing what she described as “weirdness” and “dark energy” from women following her pregnancy reveal.

The Grammy-winning rapper said she felt a growing wave of negativity since announcing she’s expecting, prompting her to seek spiritual protection for herself and her unborn child.

“I called my mom the other day to pray over me and my baby because I feel like a lot of weirdness has been coming out from people and women and all this stuff ever since I announced that I was pregnant,” she said.

Cardi B is expecting her first child with Stefon Diggs, a wide receiver for the Patriots. The rapper revealed her pregnancy earlier this month and discussed how Diggs makes her feel safe as she prepares for a new album and tour.

Cardi B also has three other kids with Offset, her soon-to-be ex-husband. She told her followers that she believes many already suspected her latest pregnancy before it was confirmed.

But after going public, she noticed an energy shift that felt hostile.

“It’s funny because I know that y’all knew that I was pregnant because clearly everybody kind of figured that I was. But the negativity and the weirdness that people are bringing and putting, I told my mom like, please pray for me and for the Lord to cover me.”

The Bronx-born rapper said she especially felt targeted by other women, some of whom she believes are wishing harm on her unborn child.

“There’s a lot of weird women that will wish you weird stuff on your kid, like stillbirth, death, slowness, you know what I’m saying? And I feel that energy. I feel people putting that on me.”

To protect herself, Cardi said she turns to her faith and spiritual practices.

She often reads the Bible aloud in her home when she senses tension or negativity. “I personally believe nothing is as powerful as a mother’s prayer,” she added.

Cardi B has been open about her spiritual side in the past, but this time she’s using it as a shield against what she sees as a toxic response to her pregnancy.

The rapper said she is doing what she can to stay grounded.