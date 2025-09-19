Stefon Diggs Brushes Off Cardi B Baby Question While Dealing With Paternity Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Stefon Diggs kept quiet on Cardi B’s pregnancy while facing a paternity suit from another woman who claims he fathered her child.

Stefon Diggs sidestepped questions about Cardi B’s pregnancy during a press scrum on Thursday (September 18) as he continues to navigate a paternity suit filed by another woman.

When asked if he had any baby news of his own to share, the New England Patriots wide receiver shut it down quickly.

“I don’t talk too much about my personal life,” Diggs said, before flashing a grin and adding, “I heard about that.”

Stefon Diggs was asked about having a baby with Cardi B 👶



"Baby rumors true?"



"I won't talk too much about my personal life but I heard about it."



(Via @Patriots) pic.twitter.com/IOzGXP3kjx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 18, 2025

The 31-year-old’s response came one day after Cardi B confirmed she’s expecting her fourth child—and her first with Diggs—during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings.

“Well, yes. I am. I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” she said.

The couple’s relationship first drew attention in October 2024, though they’ve kept things mostly under wraps since then.

Cardi B shares three children with her ex, rapper Offset. Diggs has an 8-year-old daughter named Nova from a previous relationship and has spoken in the past about being a hands-on dad.

But the pregnancy news arrives as Diggs faces a legal battle with Instagram model Aileen Lopera, also known as Lord Gisselle, who claims he fathered her daughter born in April 2025.

Lopera filed a paternity suit in December 2024 while still pregnant, asking for full legal and physical custody, visitation rights for Diggs and child support.

Diggs responded by requesting a DNA test and said he would accept shared custody and financial responsibility if paternity is confirmed.

“My client looks forward to the day Mr. Diggs acknowledges and provides for his infant daughter in Los Angeles,” Lopera’s attorney said in a public statement.