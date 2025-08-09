Cardi B Uses Her BBL To Justify Fat Shaming Jokes

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B used her BBL as a comeback after getting called out for clowning overweight people during her album merch promo.

Cardi B took a jab at plus-size folks while hyping her upcoming Am I The Drama? album merch drop and used her BBL as her defense card.

The Bronx rap queen hit Instagram Live and cracked a joke about underestimating how many 3XL tees she needed for her album bundles.

“So the box sets are completely sold out, especially because you fat f####, clearly you guys are fat as f###, no Chick-fil-A for y’all.”

She kept the same energy, saying, “I could body shame people cause y’all body-shame me. If y’all body shame me, I could body shame y’all. You could talk about my body and I talk about yours, so it doesn’t matter. I call you fat, though it’s not a big deal. You can talk about my BBL all day, but I haven’t talked about you being fat all day.”

The comments set off some backlash online, but Cardi circled back on another Live to explain she clowns everybody and doesn’t care who gets mad.

She pointed out how she’s been roasted for her body for years and doesn’t lose sleep over it anymore.

“It got to the point that when people talk s### about my body, I don’t even care no more. You want to know why? ‘Cause I’m content with how I look and I’m not laying in that table no more. I’m 33 and I’m old as f### and I got s### to do. I can’t take two months off no more cause I got surgery. I’m not gonna apologize though cause ya’ll sensitive cause ya’ll wanna cry about some dumb s###.”

This isn’t the first time she’s had to speak on her BBL.

She previously clapped back at a wild rumor claiming Stefon Diggs ghosted her over the smell of it.

Cardi shut that narrative down quick, saying, “First of all, I don’t know who made that up. But, btch, that’s you … That’s on you, btch. That could never be me.”

So while Cardi’s catching flak over her merch rollout, she’s standing ten toes down—BBL and all.