Cardi B Welcoms Fourth Child & Promises Her Best Era Yet

Cardi B celebrated the arrival of her fourth child with Stefon Diggs while declaring a new personal and professional chapter.

Cardi B introduced her fourth child and first with Stefon Diggs on Thursday, announcing the birth in a heartfelt Instagram post that also marked a personal and professional rebirth for the Grammy-winning rapper.

The Bronx native, 33, reflected on her evolution as an artist and mother while sharing the news with her 169 million followers.

“My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve,” she wrote.

The announcement comes just months after Cardi confirmed her pregnancy during a September appearance on CBS Mornings, where she said, “I am having a baby with my boyfriend.”

This marks the fourth child for the “WAP” rapper, who shares daughter Kulture, born in July 2018, son Wave, born in September 2021 and daughter Blossom, born in September 2024, with her ex-husband Offset.

Their six-year marriage ended amid long-standing infidelity rumors. Cardi’s relationship with the New England Patriots’ wide receiver first drew attention in October 2024, though both initially denied they were romantically involved.

That changed when Diggs publicly supported her pregnancy on Instagram, commenting that he was “100 percent team boy.” In her Instagram post, Cardi also emphasized her renewed focus on personal growth and her upcoming tour.

“This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It’s me against all odds, me against everything meant to get in my way. I’ve started prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right. There’s nothing that’s gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time! I’ve learned I’ve healed, and I’m loving the woman I’ve become! Thats what this next era means to me and I’m stepping into it better than.”

During her CBS interview, Cardi spoke about the emotional balance she found with Diggs, saying, “I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work. But I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby, and me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other.”

The birth of her fourth child marks a new chapter for the rapper, who is preparing for her “Little Miss Drama” tour and continuing her musical comeback.



